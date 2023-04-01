BE BACK SOON: Crawfish season closed until August 1st

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — April 1st marks the first day of the closed season for crawfish, also known as the spiny lobster. During this period, the possession or sale of any fresh or live crawfish is prohibited until the season reopens on August 1st.

A press release from the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) noted that the four-month closed season gives the crawfish a chance to reproduce.

“The crawfish fishery is the largest fishery in The Bahamas, and it is an important contributor to the economy. Crawfish also play an important ecological role on the reef,” the release said.

“Please support the Closed Season by choosing a different dish.”