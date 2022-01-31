Thank you for making Eyewitness News the leader in broadcast and online news. We love you so much, we’re hitting the streets to give you more. Come join us at the Sara Ingraham Park in Bain and Grants Town on February 5th and the Cynthia “Mother” Pratt park in St Barnabas on February 12th. Meet your newsmakers in partnership with community leaders and corporate sponsors. Learn about local initiatives impacting you and how you can make your voice heard. There will also be food aid packages, free giveaways from BTC, and FREE rapid antigen testing available. See something, say something, do something – BE A WITNESS!