January 9, 2024 Theo Sealy
BDOCS PROMOTIONS: 154 correctional services officers given promotion letters

NASSAU, The long awaited Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) promotions were finally rolled out; 154 officers were awarded their promotion letters Tuesday morning.

Twenty-eight officers were promoted from Sergeant to Principal Correctional Officers. Seventy-seven recruits ascended to the rank of officers and 49 officers were promoted from Corporal to Sergeant.

BDOCS Commissioner Doane Cleare says morale at the facility was at an all-time low before the promotional exercise; however, he is hopeful that the arrival of the promotions will usher in a new boost for employee morale.

Cleare revealed that over 250 more promotions are slated to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

