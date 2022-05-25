BDB appoints youngest Managing Director in its history

Nicholas Higgs to take the helm on July 4

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nicholas Higgs has been named as the next Managing Director to The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB).

He will take the helm of the National Development Bank on July 4th 2022. At 31, he is the youngest Managing Director in the history of institution.

Higgs brings extensive experience in development finance, research and capital raising. He previously led the Research Department and assisted in Corporate Advisory for one of the largest locally owned Financial Institutions in The Bahamas, CFAL.

In partnership with Fidelity Bank Bahamas, he led the team that raised 60 million dollars in funding for Be Aliv Limited.

Most recently, Higgs was the Director and Chief Operating Officer for the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Center (SBDC), where he led the business development department. The diverse

team of business professionals at SBDC spanned multiple departments and islands, resulting in impact

across the country.

His style of relationship building ensured that Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were achieving their goals by developing their businesses and ultimately resulted in greater access to critical capital. His efforts at SBDC led to over 1,900 entrepreneurs receiving $60 million dollars in funding over three years.

Following graduation from Saint Augustine’s College in 2008, he completed a degree in Finance and Business Analysis with a minor in Philosophy from LeMoyne College. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and has successfully passed the Series 7 examination. A believer in investing in the community that invested into him, Mr. Higgs is also a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Toastmasters 1600 and was an advisor for the Jr.Investor Program.