BCCEC moving “full steam ahead” in addressing private sector “pain points”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) chairperson said last night that the organization which represents the private sector is moving “full steam ahead” in addressing private sector concerns, noting that Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic were not the only “pain points” for the business community.

Krystle Rutherford-Ferguson was re-elected to the chairmanship last Friday for another two-year term at the BCCEC’s annual general meeting.

She said: “I am grateful that the membership have reposed their confidence in me once again. The business community is faced with tremendous challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Separate and apart from Dorian and COVID-19 there are other pain points that should be addressed. We have to address issues like the ease of doing business in this country, the cost of doing business, the cost of energy and tax reform. These are issues which are at the top of our agenda.”

Rutherford-Ferguson noted that the Chamber has had courtesy calls with Prime Minister Philip Davis, Attorney General Ryan Pinder, and Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis as it seeks to advance its agenda with the Davis administration.

“We are moving full steam ahead,” said Rutherford-Ferguson.

Rutherford-Ferguson said that there is “cautious optimism” within the business community going into the holiday shopping period, now that the Emergency Orders have ended.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the emergency powers have fallen away, there are still changes with regard to the supply chain that businesses have to grapple with. That is a huge concern. Businesses want to make sure they have the relevant goods to offer their patrons. It is something that is out of their control and it is something that we are keeping an eye on,” she said.

She added: “Certainly as we go into the busiest season for retail look forward to persons shopping locally and supporting the local business community.”