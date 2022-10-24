BCCEC Golf Classic to aid Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Confederation (BCCEC) is set to close out the month of October with its much-anticipated Chamber Golf Classic Tournament, with part of the proceeds from the event to be donated to the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group.

Registered participants of all skill levels will have the opportunity to engage in a friendly competition as well as networking on the greens in the two-person scramble tournament to be held Sunday, October 30th at the Royal Blue Golf Club, located at the Baha Mar Resort, Cable Beach. The shotgun start time is 9am and registration for the event is $275 per player.

As breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women in The Bahamas, the Chamber has chosen to offer part proceeds to the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support group to aid in the effort to find a cure for the deadly disease, whose mission is to provide supportive care, encouragement, coping skills, resources, strength and hope for all who have or had cancer.

The BCCEC has commenced its in-person events once again, having relaunched its popular Power Breakfast series back in August following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming Golf Classic will serve not only as a fundraiser but also as a great networking opportunity for Chamber members.

The Nassau Cruise Port is the event sponsor of the Chamber Golf Classic.

CEO and Director of the Nassau Cruise port, Mike Maura Jr said: “Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. (NCPL) is proud to be the event sponsor for BCCEC’s Chamber Classic Golf Tournament. As a patron sponsor of The Chamber and its ongoing work, NCPL lends its support to enhance the business community and to promote ease of doing business and national development.

“The $300M revitalization and expansion of the Nassau Cruise Port on Prince George Wharf aims to be the catalyst for change Downtown, and anticipates reimagining Nassau, promoting innovation in business development, new opportunities, and enrichment of our Bahamian Tourism product.”

The BCCEC would like to thank all of the sponsors for their patronage of the event, including their Grand Prize Sponsor, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. Other sponsors of the inaugural event include Comfort Suites, Summit Insurance, Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, Think Simple, Leno Bahamas, Island Pay, Higgs and Johnson, The Paint Place, Commonwealth Bank, Plato Alpha, Maran Global, Rentokil and The Wine and Spirit Guys, and others.

For more information about the golf tournament please visit https://www.thebahamaschamber.com/golftournament2022.