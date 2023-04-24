BCCEC announces the return of its Power Breakfast series

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) will kick off its first Power Breakfast for the year on Thursday, April 27, with representatives from RF Bank & Trust set to provide insights on the many ways to gain a competitive financial advantage.

The networking series, which is hosted by The BCCEC throughout the year, provides a platform to discuss issues critical to the wider business community.

The BCCEC serves as the “premier employers’ and business organization in the Bahamas by developing, promoting, and protecting trade activity as well as the interests of employers on all social and labour policy issues within the context of true tripartism, in national, regional, and international forums.”

The upcoming Power Breakfast will be held at the Margaritaville Beach Resort from 8 am to 11 am. Non-member rates for the event will be $110 and members will enjoy a rate of $82.50. A continental breakfast will be included.

Representatives from RF Bank & Trust will participate in a lively panel discussion on raising capital, pension and competitive staff benefit as well as economic insights.