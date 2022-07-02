BCB and BIS hold ‘National Pride Day’ Flag Raising Ceremony, as Independence Celebrations Beg

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marking the start of the country’s 49th Independence anniversary celebrations, the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) and Bahamas Information Services (BIS) held a ‘National Pride Day’ Flag Raising Ceremony at the corporation’s entrance on Friday.

Flag raising ceremonies were held at government offices across the nation today to launch Independence celebrations that will take place throughout the month of July, to the theme ‘Proud to be Bahamian.’

Staff of the Broadcasting Corporation and Bahamas Information Services joined their executive teams in the observance, as congratulations on the 49th Anniversary were extended on behalf of the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister — with responsibility for BCB and BIS — the Hon. Myles LaRoda.

Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Picewell Forbes said the fact that government agencies around the nation were being allowed to hold separate, more personal, flag-raising ceremonies this year in recognition of National Pride Day was a step, he felt, in the right direction.

Director General of Bahamas Information Services, Mr Elcott Coleby said: “As we look with optimism to the next 49 years of peace, security and prosperity let us stay together, work together, commit ourselves to citizenship through national cooperation and constructive engagement in our thrust toward the ever-evolving and broad objective of sustained national development.”

Also present were BCB General Manager Andrew Burrows, who gave remarks, and BIS Executive Director Diana Swann.