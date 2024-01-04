BCA president urges appointment of Contractors Board “post-haste”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) president is again urging the appointment of the Contractors Board “post haste,” as he sees it as pivotal to overseeing the licensing and certification within the construction sector.

Leonard Sands told Eyewitness News: “We are very encouraged by the capital expenditure injection by the Ministry of Works. I have spoken to Minister Sweeting several times about the need to ensure that the Contractor’s Board is appointed in 2024, post-haste. There are still many persons outside the country who call the BCA and inquire with us on how they can become licensed because they hold a license outside of our jurisdiction.”

He continued: “I have to remind them that, unfortunately, there is no legal body in place to grant them a license. That has been that way since 2017. We have to fix that. It’s already law; appoint the board so they can do the work. It’s at the Minister’s and the Cabinet of The Bahamas’ feet.”

The Construction Contractors Bill was passed back in 2016; however, the Contractor’s Board was never appointed. The Board, to which all contractors must make applications, is pivotal in overseeing the licensing and certification of contractors, ensuring alignment with their capabilities and the specific scope of work they are qualified to undertake.