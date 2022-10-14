BCA: Contractors Act under review

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Construction Contractors Act which was passed five years ago is currently being revised and appropriately amended, according to Contractors Association president Leonard Sands.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Sands explained that the Board the legislation calls for to oversee the construction industry’s self-regulation was never appointed.

“The Construction Contractors Act was passed five years ago now and is currently pending some review before implementation,” he said.

“The appointment of the Contractors Board as per the Act has not been done as yet. There are one or two items in the legislation which needs to be revised which is the current position this government is taking; to revise the legislation so it can become compliant. It’s been an Act of Parliament for five years but unfortunately the Board was never appointed.”

Sands continued: “Due to the fact that the Board wasn’t appointed no one had an opportunity to register. Now to make that current they have two revise the date for getting registered or else no one can apply to the register because there is no Board. The grandfathering period has passed. They have to go back and amend the effective date. It’s a legal situation, that’s the long and short of it.”

Sands noted that the Act will ensure that industry professionals are properly licensed and that those who have been in the business for a certain number of years are grandfathered in as properly licensed contractors. With the Act not being fully imposed consumers are left without redress for shoddy workmanship and other poor practices, apart from pursuing legal action.

“Not appointing the Board was a failing of the previous administration. Every contractor in the country was stymied and could to make an application under the Act,” said Sands.