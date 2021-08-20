BBS student receives computer for successful finish in blockchain studies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — It is said that hard work pays off and that proved true for new blockchain enthusiast Sarah Anderson, 19, who was recently recognized for completing her blockchain course by ConsenSys Academy through the Blockchain Business School (BBS) and virtual learning experience fueled by Harness All Possibilities (HAP).

Anderson received a new computer for her unwavering curiosity, persistence and commitment to learning blockchain and remaining engaged throughout the past year, attending various virtual events.

In 2020, the BBS team in The Bahamas presented Anderson with a data-enabled device that she and her sister used to learn remotely during COVID-19 lockdowns. Due to Anderson’s perseverance and determination to show up consistently for many of the virtual HAP events, including “Learn Python Together!” in the past year, she was presented with a computer that has more hardware capacity to allow her to advance her learning.

“I acknowledge as a co-founding catalyst of the Blockchain Business School, that our young people, such as Sarah, show a keen interest in this emerging technology and even to work so hard to make a success of themselves, focusing on new careers,” said Felix Stubbs, who presented Anderson with the computer along with TyRhonda Glinton, founder of FemSTEM Bahamas, who recommended the Blockchain Essentials Course to Anderson in 2020.

Glinton continued during the year to support Anderson along with other mentors such as Ryan Austin of Bytes Bahamas; and Marie-Noel Nsana and Daval Gregory, both BBS 2019 and 2020 champion mentors. Glinton herself received her e-certificate for Blockchain Essentials to expand her knowledge of blockchain technology.

Two hundred and twenty-five learners across several countries had registered for the 2021 BBS Blockchain Essentials course and 10 people — 50 percent females and 50 percent males, including young learners from the Bahamas — will be selected to be part of the 11-week Blockchain Developer Bootcamp by ConsenSys Academy, which is the equivalent of one semester of a computer science degree.

ConsenSys is a leading blockchain software technology company in the US. They are one of the supporters of the Blockchain Business School that held an impressive three-day event that included speakers from around the globe, August 11-13, 2021. More information is available at www.242bbs.com.