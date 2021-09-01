BATTLE FOR GARDEN HILLS: Nine candidates vying for the seat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Garden Hills constituency is setting up to be one of the most contested seats in the 2021 General Election with a total of nine candidates vying for the seat.

With incumbent Brensil Rolle, the current minister for the public service and national insurance, not offering himself as a candidate this round, none of the candidates offering themselves to represent the constituency have ever held political office.

Rolle, who won Garden Hills as a Free National Movement (FNM) candidate in 2017, has been replaced by businessman Stephen Greenslade, who ran as a Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate in the last general election.

The Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) candidate contesting the seat in the upcoming election is Mario Bowleg, a banker by profession and well-known basketball coach.

Bowleg declared a net worth of $345,919, and Greenslade declared $5,743,959.

Also contesting the seat is entrepreneur Kareem Hanchell, who declared a net worth of $60; and well-known public commentator Ali McIntosh, former Bahamas Constitution Party (BCP) servant leader and now part of the newly formed United Coalition. McIntosh declared $130,500 in her financial disclosures submitted last Friday.

The seat is also being contested by Rastafarian Priest Rithmond McKinney and Boykin Smith, an entrepreneur and Garden Hills resident. Smith had previously been set to run as a candidate for the DNA; however, back in July, he announced that he had set aside his candidacy with the DNA following an alleged physical altercation at an internal party meeting. He declared $105,500, while McKinney declared $7,000.

Derek John Smith, an educator and financier; Pachino Sherman; and Sinisha Thompson, whose occupation is listed as “clerk”, are also contesting the Garden Hills seat. They filed $823,635.89; $1,393,600; and $9,433 respectively.