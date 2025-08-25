Bastian, Watson -Among Those Participating in PLP Training as Election Nears

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the next general election looming, businessman and diplomat Sebas Bastian and Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) General Manager and former Press Secretary Clint Watson were among dozens of attendees at the Progressive Liberal Party’s Candidate Training Module over the weekend, an event officials say is a critical part of the PLP’s election-readiness strategy.

Bastian, who has yet to declare any political ambitions, and Watson, who also has not revealed any intention to run, joined sitting Members of Parliament and new political aspirants inside the session. Roughly 60 participants took part, according to sources, following a similar module in May that drew more than 100 people.

The training, viewed as a prerequisite for frontline hopefuls, also pulled in Bahamians seeking roles on government boards, commissions, and statutory agencies. The curriculum focused on campaign ethics and strategy, parliamentary procedures, national history, leadership under scrutiny, and policy development frameworks. One source described it as part of a deliberate push to deepen the PLP’s bench: “It’s about widening the bench, not just candidates, but future leaders across the system.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis used the platform warning hopefuls that frontline politics demands grit. “Servant leadership is not soft. It is hard. It is raw. It is unglamorous,” Davis said. “But setbacks are not the end of the road. They are stepping stones. What matters is your commitment to the idea and mission of this great organization.”

The PLP’s move comes as rival parties intensify their own campaigns. The Free National Movement (FNM) has hosted training and already ratified 17 candidates, with more candidates expected to be rolled out this coming Thursday evening. Additionally, the Coalition of Independents (COI) has rolled out a full slate of candidates.

