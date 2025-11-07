Bastian Urges Voters: “Don’t Touch the Reset Button”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Fort Charlotte and Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian is urging Bahamians to “avoid hitting the reset button” at the polls, arguing that another term for the Davis Administration would ensure national continuity and sustained progress.

Bastian, who has been officially ratified as the PLP’s nominee for the constituency, said frequent changes in government have set the country back economically and developmentally.

“We’ve racked up so much deficit in missed opportunities and prosperity because we keep resetting,” Bastian said, insisting that the upcoming general election is about continuing what was started under the current administration.

The businessman-turned-political candidate underscored that the call for continuity is not about party loyalty, but about giving ongoing projects and policies time to deliver long-term results.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has similarly urged voters to support what he calls a “progressive path,” pointing to what he describes as measurable achievements across key sectors during his term in office.

The Bahamas has not seen a consecutive two-term administration since 1992, when then-Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham led the Free National Movement to back-to-back victories.