Bastian Shuts Down Reports of PLP Ratification

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Diplomat and Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian is shutting down reports that he has been ratified as the PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte.

This after a flyer with his image went viral seemingly confirming him as the PLP’s choice for the seat.

When contacted Bastian maintained that the party’s candidate selection process is still underway, and “I fully respect that process.”

Immigration Minister Alfred Sears, who currently holds the seat, has confirmed he will not be seeking reelection.

Both Prime Minister Philip Davis and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis have backed the idea of Bastian entering frontline politics.

Earlier this year when asked of his political ambitions, Bastian noted that nothing was off the table. He however recently attended a PLP training module for potential candidates.

The PLP has yet to ratify any candidates with elections expected next year.