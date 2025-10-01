Barraterre Residents Get Clean Water for the First Time

EXUMA, BAHAMAS – For the first time, residents of Barraterre, Exuma now have access to clean, potable running water — ending years of reliance on trucked supplies.

The Barraterre Water Supply Project has officially been commissioned by the Bahamas Water and Sewerage Corporation, marking a milestone moment in modernizing public utilities for the community.

Launched in August 2023 and completed in April 2024, the project was formally brought under the Corporation in April 2025. It forms part of the $9.1 million Exuma Water Infrastructure Program, a wide-scale initiative to deliver reliable and sustainable water access across the island.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Philip Davis, Minister of State for Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy, and Exuma’s Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper — all praising the project’s long-term vision and transformative impact.