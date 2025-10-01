Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Barraterre Residents Get Clean Water for the First Time

0
SHARES
34
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

EXUMA, BAHAMAS – For the first time, residents of Barraterre, Exuma now have access to clean, potable running water — ending years of reliance on trucked supplies.

The Barraterre Water Supply Project has officially been commissioned by the Bahamas Water and Sewerage Corporation, marking a milestone moment in modernizing public utilities for the community.

Launched in August 2023 and completed in April 2024, the project was formally brought under the Corporation in April 2025. It forms part of the $9.1 million Exuma Water Infrastructure Program, a wide-scale initiative to deliver reliable and sustainable water access across the island.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Philip Davis, Minister of State for Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy, and Exuma’s Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper — all praising the project’s long-term vision and transformative impact.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture