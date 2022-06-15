Barraterre celebrates 37th Annual Regatta & Homecoming Festival

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands returned to the beautiful shores of Exuma over the Labour Day weekend to experience the camaraderie and excitement of the long-awaited Barraterre regatta and homecoming festival.

The Barraterre regatta and festival ran from June 3 – 6.

The highly anticipated event has always been a staple on the country’s cultural calendar, attracting many local as well as international visitors. Every year, the residents of Barraterre use this opportunity to showcase their many talents – whether it’s song, dance, cooking, or sloop sailing.

“This year’s Homecoming & Regatta festival was awesome,” said Barraterre Homecoming & Festival President Annie Lloyd.

“The committee had a small window for preparation, and despite the many challenges, we did it. Next year, 2023, we are looking forward to a bigger and better festival weekend as we anticipate a larger crowd and eventful weekend.”

This year’s 37th regatta and homecoming festival featured three days of sailing with Class ‘C’ sloops, and many Skippers from throughout The Bahamas competed for cash prizes and trophies. Some of the sailing sloops that took part in the regatta were also built on the island.

Onshore activities throughout the day included games such as hoopla, quadrille dancing, plaiting of the maypole, succulent Bahamian dishes, and native crafts on display.

Music was a major component of the regatta, and at night a variety of Bahamian entertainers were showcased at the site such as D-Mac, Baludy & Nishe L.S.

The festival also featured Rake and Scrape music, maypole plating, and a talent show.