Barefoot Wines takes on International Coastal Clean Up Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Barefoot Wines team partnered with local organizations and took to the shores of Adelaide Beach to engage in a day of community service.

The initiative took place on September 16, designated International Coastal Clean Up Day, a global initiative geared towards highlighting the importance of keeping our coastal areas and waterways litter-free.

The Rotary clubs of Old Fort, East Nassau, Nassau Sunset, New Providence, South-East Nassau, and South Ocean, joined by the Rotaract clubs of BTVI, East Nassau, Nassau Sunset, South-East Nassau Centennials and The University of The Bahamas, helped to make up the 150 volunteers that participated in the cleanup.

Corporate partners—Avery’s Restaurant, Bahamas Waste, Kiwanis, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and Suntera Global—were happy to provide support to Member of Parliament for Golden Isles and Minister for Environment and Natural Resources, Vaughn Miller, who also took part in the clean-up efforts alongside members of the Adelaide Community Outreach Group.

Altogether, the group removed more than 70 bags of debris from the beach and installed 15 new garbage bins that were donated to the community.

“The Barefoot Wines team was glad to include Adelaide Beach once again amongst their annual coastal clean-up initiatives and add to the community efforts that the Rotary of Old Fort Club have actioned since adopting the community,” a release from Commonwealth Brewery Limited noted.