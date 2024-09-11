Watch ILTV Live
Barabbas & The Tribe wants F-group seed money too

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Quentin “Barabbas” Woodside, leader of Barabbas and Tribe, said that he will seek more seed funding from the government as a participant in the ‘Fun’ category in the upcoming Junkanoo parades.

His comments follow Culture Minister Mario Bowleg, who told media that both factions of the Valley Boys will obtain seed funding in line with A-groups, which stands at $30,000. This despite only one of the groups actually being able to compete in the Junkanoo Parade.

The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, in a statement, stated that the “World-Famous Valley Boys,” led by Brain Adderley, will compete in the A-Group category, while ‘The Way Forward’ Valley Boys, which is led by Trevor Davis, has been invited to participate in the F-division, also known as the ‘ Fun’ category.

