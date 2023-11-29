Bar Association critical of police’s handling of former Cabinet minister’s complaint against senior judicial officer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamas Bar Association President Kahlil Parker, KC is taking exception to the police’s handling of a complaint made by former cabinet minister and attorney Elsworth Johnson against assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Parker, during a press conference held Wednesday morning, spoke on behalf of Johnson who wrote a complaint letter to police about Swain; the letter reportedly outlined a number of concerns.

On Monday, it was revealed that Swain lodged a formal complaint against Johnson alleging that the attorney employed corrupt practices in the carriage of his duties.