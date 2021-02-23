Bannister: Electorate will judge FNM on “what we have done”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister expressed confidence today that the electorate recognizes the leadership it has with the Minnis administration and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Speaking to the media outside of the Churchill Building, Bannister opined the Bahamian people will judge the Free National Movement (FNM) on “what we have done”.

He underscored the challenges the government has faced over the last year, including one of the worst health crises in The Bahamas’ history.

“This is the second time I have served in Cabinet,” Bannister said.

“This is the administration that I believe is on very sure footing, outstanding leadership, and we are leading this country in a manner that I have never seen exist.”

He said the prime minister has handled the pandemic in a “wonderful manner”, pointing to the rising infections around the Caribbean and across the Atlantic in Europe while The Bahamas has low daily infections.

“The Bahamas is one of the few countries in the world where we have had the kind of leadership, which enables us to have this type of feeling right now,” Bannister said.

“And the message that the prime minister sent is we’re getting vaccinations within a few days, within a very short period of time, but none of us can let our guard down.

“The sad thing is that in recent times there have been persons in positions of responsibility — not just young people, but persons in positions of responsibility who have let their guards down.”

While the minister did not go into details, he said authorities have to expose such behavior, noting that it puts “all of us in a position where we could be unsafe”.

Bannister also weighed in on the resignation of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle from Cabinet when prompted on the matter.

The prime minister accepted her resignation this morning and advised Minister of State in the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis will demit that office and assume the role of minister of youth, sports and culture.

A statement from the Cabinet Office read: “Certain matters have been brought to the attention of the prime minister and are under investigation.”

Today, Bannister said: “In any Cabinet, not everyone is going to make the full five-year term.

“But this Cabinet will be judged on the basis of what we have done.”