Banks in Grand Bahama, Abaco to close Thursday Oct 10 2024

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Clearing Banks Association (CBA), in consultation with the Central Bank of The Bahamas, has announced the closure of banking operations in Grand Bahama and Abaco on Thursday, October 10, 2024, due to the anticipated impacts of Hurricane Milton.

The storm is expected to bring significant weather disturbances, with the potential to intensify.

Banking operations are expected to resume on Friday, October 11, 2024.

A message from the CBA advised that any updates will be provided by 3:00 p.m. on October 10, 2024.

