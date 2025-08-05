Bankman-Fried appeal hearing set for November, two years after FTX collapse

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sam Bankman-Fried will have his appeal against a 25-year prison sentence heard in November, nearly two years after his conviction for fraud and conspiracy tied to the collapse of FTX, the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange that was once headquartered in The Bahamas.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled the hearing for the week of November 3, 2025. Bankman-Fried’s legal team argues that his original trial was flawed, citing procedural missteps, judicial bias, and the exclusion of evidence that they claim could have influenced the verdict.

The appeal could result in a reduced sentence or a new trial, and its outcome may affect ongoing bankruptcy proceedings and creditor claims linked to FTX’s failure. Legal analysts also say the case could set an important precedent for how courts handle complex crypto-related fraud.

Bankman-Fried was convicted in November 2023 on seven counts including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering conspiracy. His exchange, once hailed as a symbol of fintech innovation, abruptly collapsed in 2022, prompting legal and regulatory fallout in both the United States and The Bahamas.