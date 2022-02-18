BAMSI offers academic support to Ministry of Environment staff

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) president Dr Erecia Hepburn extended an offer of academic support to Ministry of Environment staff during a recent official visit.

Hepburn met with Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources David Cates at the Institute’s corporate office on East Bay Street, where she laid out her plans to move the agricultural institution forward over the coming months.

She also highlighted the varied courses that BAMSI offers, from associate degree programmes to short certificate courses and college prep classes.

Hepburn focused on the environmental associate degree that BAMSI offers as it would be ideal for persons in the Ministry of Environment that may be looking to advance their educational needs.

She further extended an invitation to the ministry to join BAMSI on one or more of its upcoming seminars, beginning with its Food Preservation and Food Safety course expected to be held later this month.

The two went on to discuss the possibility of BAMSI acquiring the Herbarium from the Ministry of Environment and having it housed under the Institute to be used as a learning tool for all citizens.