January 29, 2024
BAMSI launches piggery unit in North Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Executive Chairman of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) Tyrel Young, and BAMSI President of Dr. Raveenia Hanna officially opened the BAMSI Piggery Unit in North Andros Monday morning.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the new facility will assist with bolstering food security and lower instances of the importation of pork in the country.

The piggery unit houses 16 pigs and BAMSI says as the family grows, they will be shipped to different farms throughout the country to help them produce their meat to market it as well.

