BAMSI expands its international partnerships

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) has formed a strategic partnership with Duke University, one of the most prestigious academic

institutions in the United States.

The move represents efforts to strengthen BAMSI’s research capacity and expose students and staff to global best practices in the midst of a climate-impacted environment.

BAMSI President, Senator Dr Erecia Hepburn said the partnership is the result of linkages formed with the leadership team of the DukeEngage Programme.

“Through a combined effort, the BAMSI/Duke partnership will look to tackle food insecurity, climate change, and environmental impacts. Working with Director Harris and Site Coordinator Jackie Terrell is already proving to be beneficial and we look forward to their continued support.”

Angel Harris, Director of the DukeEngage Programme, said: “The Bahamas is arguably the best place in the world to learn about how countries with a very small environmental footprint cope with experiencing the disproportionate costs of global warming and climate change.

“Collaborating with BAMSI allows students from Duke University to be on the front lines in dealing with food insecurity, which is one of the “downstream” effects of increasingly intense storms due to climate change.”

The group, made up of about ten students, along with staff members, met with BAMSI’s executive team, visited the Senate and also worked along with the staff at BAMSI’s Distribution Centre. They had the opportunity to assist the staff when a new shipment of produce was received.

“We chose BAMSI,” Terrell said, “through our food stability work with former minister Arnold Forbes who directed us to Senator Hepburn. We had visited the food distribution centre on an earlier trip and wanted to connect again in any way we could help.”