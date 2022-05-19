BAMSI expands academic reach, meets with Central State reps

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) is set to increase its academic footprint through an expanded partnership with Central State University.

Students from both institutions now have the opportunity to study at the partnering school and receive full credits. The discussions to put parameters in place for the relationship took place when Central State representatives recently paid a courtesy call on BAMSI Chairman Tyrel Young and his executive team.

While the two academic agencies have previously collaborated, both sides are now seeking to formalize the relationship for the benefit of their student population, faculty and staff. BAMSI President, Senator Dr. Erecia Hepburn, said the growing relationship would assist BAMSI in developing agri-preneurs and agri-educators, who would in turn positively impact the nation’s move to food security.

She added also for Bahamian students from the Andros-based Institute, the partnership means that as graduates, they will be able to make a smooth transition into a bachelor’s programme, which is offered both online and in-person. BAMSI students will also be able to participate in a Study Abroad programme where they spend a semester at Central State campus.

Calling it a “blending of communities”, Alaasis Braynen, General Manager of BAMSI, said as a result of the meeting, BAMSI is now able to facilitate a smooth transition for graduating seniors to enter a bachelor’s degree programme at Central State University.

“We are positioning ourselves to establish scholarships for both campuses. At the end of the day, as our relationship continues to be forged, students who take advantage of the partnership will have exposure to medium/large scale mechanized agriculture and, on our end, tropical agriculture,” he said. “Central State students would have another benefit also, to experience marine science in the Caribbean.”

Mr Braynen said whether BAMSI students choose to have a semester abroad or pursue their bachelor’s degree with Central State, their resume will reflect the international experience, which will go a long way in opening doors for their career. “The move to Central State may take some students out of their comfort zone,” he said, “but at the end of their assignment they will appreciate the international perspective and the wealth of knowledge gained as a result.”