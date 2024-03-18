BAMSI breaks ground in Long Island for a new research and training facility

STELLA MARIS, LONG ISLAND — The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a research and training facility in Long Island Monday morning in an effort to expand its reach.

Executive Chairman of BAMSI Tyrel Young asserted that this facility would not only serve as a learning institute for those interested in agriculture and marine science, but it will also assist the large farming and fishing communities in Long Island with state-of-the-art fish tanks and greenhouses.

This project is expected to cost $1 million dollars, and renovations are set to start next week.