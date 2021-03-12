Bain Town shooting: 10-year-old boy killed, two boys and another man injured

Police were called to the second homicide in Fox Hill shortly after 10pm.

Peters said: “On the arrival of the first responding officers, they met a male lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced lifeless following an examination by the Emergency Medical Services personnel.”

“Information is that the victim was standing in front of his home, when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him before making good his escape. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”