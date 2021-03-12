Bain Town shooting: 10-year-old boy killed, two boys and another man injured

Another man dies in separate shooting
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting incident on Finlayson Street and Bola Avenue, Bain Town last night.
Police are also investigating a second murder at a residence on Barger Lane off Cox Street, Fox Hill.
According to preliminary reports, the first incident took place sometime after 9pm.
“Units responded and on the arrival of the officers, they were directed to a residence where an adult male and three juvenile males were found suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters in a statement.
“Emergency Medical Services were summoned and following their examinations one of the juveniles, a 10-year-old male was pronounced lifeless. The three other victims were transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”
Police were called to the second homicide in Fox Hill shortly after 10pm.
Peters said: “On the arrival of the first responding officers, they met a male lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced lifeless following an examination by the Emergency Medical Services personnel.”
“Information is that the victim was standing in front of his home, when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him before making good his escape. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”