Bain Town man arrested for two incidents of arson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 25-year-old male from Bain Town was apprehended by officers from the North-Western Policing Division on Thursday, January 18, 2024 after being involved in two incidents of arson.

Initial reports indicate that between 12 midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday two (2) private vehicles were deliberately set on fire in the vicinity of Bay Street which caused extensive damage.

The officers, acting on intelligence, were directed to the vicinity of Augusta Street shortly after 11:00 p.m. yesterday where they apprehended the arson suspect.

Authorities say he is assisting the police with ongoing investigations.