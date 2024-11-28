Bain calls for mandatory death penalty for convicted murderers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Leader of the Coalition of Independents Lincoln Bain is calling for the death penalty to be mandatory for those convicted of murder.

Bain held a press briefing outside of the House of Assembly on Wednesday. Surrounded by supporters, Bain emphasized to reporters that in his view the Davis-Cooper administration is not taking adequate steps to fight the crime wave in the country and restore Bahamians’ trust in the justice system.

Scores of Bahamians gathered outside of the house chanting for change, as a national debate on splitting from the privy council erupted following the recent gruesome killings of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey and 72-year-old Vernencha Butler who were both sexually assaulted and strangled to death.