Bain and Grants Towns Seniors Celebrated with Love

NASSAI, BAHAMAS — Twenty-five senior citizens from across the Bain and Grants Town community recently gathered for a special Valentine’s Day event. The Young Women’s Christian Association of The Bahamas, in collaboration with Mount Olive Baptist Church, orchestrated an afternoon brimming with music, gifts, and joyful fellowship.

Held at the YWCA’s headquarters on Dolphin Drive, the celebration included live music performances of popular love songs, personalized gifts for each attendee, and numerous moments of shared laughter and stories that created an atmosphere of genuine connection and enjoyment.

Rosalie Fawkes, Executive Director of YWCA Bahamas, said, “Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter of our guests from the Bain and Grants Town community was a profound reminder of the joy we can bring into each other’s lives through simple acts of kindness. This event was a beautiful expression of the spirit of Valentine’s Day—celebrating love in its most universal form.”

YWCA Bahamas Executive Director Designate, Ashley Albury, added, “Events like these are at the heart of our mission to create programs to meet community needs. The Senior Citizens Valentine’s Day Luncheon was a reflection of our efforts to foster community spirit and provide engaging experiences for individuals of all ages, especially our cherished seniors.”

Carla Moss Fitzgerald of Mount Olive Baptist Church, which is in the Bain and Grants Town community, shared the church’s appreciation. “The event was not just a celebration of Valentine’s Day but a celebration of the vibrant lives and experiences our senior members bring to our community. We are grateful to the YWCA for this wonderful gathering that honored their significant contributions with joy and fellowship,” she said.

Both the YWCA and Mount Olive Baptist Church are committed to furthering their collaboration to host more events that promote community connection and intergenerational engagement.