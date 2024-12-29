Baillou Hill Road resident recounts moment he heard explosion near dwellling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fritz Grant, who lives just two houses away from the site of an explosion today, described the experience as something straight out of a movie. He recalled hearing a “sonic boom” at the time of the blast.

Grant said he and his family were having dinner when the explosion occurred.

According to fire services, the incident was caused by a gas refill mishap, which left nine people injured.

Grant also noted that the resident of the affected home operated a takeout food business from the premises.

While his home sustained minor damage, Grant expressed gratitude that there have been no reports of fatalities.