Bahamians will be proud of renovations to Government House, says public works minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister on Thursday asserted that the results of extensive restorations and renovations presently underway at Government House will make Bahamians proud.

Bannister, in his contribution to the 2021/2022 budget debate, highlighted infrastructure projects presently in progress. He told Parliament that the project, which started in June 2020, in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic during lockdowns and curfews, has presented many challenges as the decay of the building is extensive.

At the height of the construction, about 60 to 80 Bahamians were employed on the project, which has a completion date of January/February 2022.

“Government House is a neoclassical structure that was built in 1806; hence it is more than 200 years old,” Bannister said.

“In 1825, the Oriental Herald described it as the best building of the kind throughout the West Indies. There have been additions and renovations through the years, with the last major renovation in 1940.

“Obviously, it is long overdue for a complete overhaul if we are to preserve this national treasure.”

Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium

Although the overall project is 60 percent completed, Bannister informed that a number of outstanding civil design matters remain.

“Originally priced at approximately $17 million, the completed stadium will cost almost twice as much,” he said.

“The contractor is in the process of executing the work required to bring permanent power to the site. Preparation for the field construction has begun. The scoreboard, seating and stadium lighting have been ordered.”