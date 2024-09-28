Bahamians safe in US amid Hurricane Helene; officials urge caution

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Vice Consul for Diaspora and Cultural Affairs Yasmine Miller stated Friday that there have been no direct threats to Bahamians living in Georgia and the Carolinas thus far.

As the storm continues to move through the region, she urges residents in affected areas to take safety precautions and follow guidelines from state officials.

According to USA Today: “Flood alerts urging people to seek higher ground were active across parts of the Carolinas and the Atlanta area, where communities have experienced up to 10 inches of rain, according to the weather service.”

“Hundreds of water rescues were underway across the Southeast amid the torrential rain and ongoing coastal flooding in western Florida.”

At least eight storm-related deaths have been reported in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.