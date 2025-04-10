Bahamian women judges to attend International Association of Women Judges conference in Cape Town, South Africa

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A distinguished delegation of women judges from The Bahamas is currently attending the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) Biennial Conference, being held in Cape Town, South Africa from April 9–12, 2025. This globally significant gathering brings together hundreds of women judges from across continents to address pressing issues of gender equality, judicial leadership, and justice reform.

Founded in 1991, the International Association of Women Judges is a non-profit, non-governmental organization committed to promoting equal justice for women and girls worldwide. With members in more than 100 countries, the IAWJ has become a vital platform for women in the judiciary to share experiences, build capacity, and champion the rule of law through a gendered lens.

This year’s conference will feature panel discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses on a wide array of topics including gender-based violence, access to justice, human trafficking, judicial independence, and the role of women judges in post-conflict peacebuilding.

The Bahamian delegation’s participation is a testament to the country’s ongoing commitment to gender equity within the judiciary and the broader legal profession. It also reflects the growing influence and leadership of Bahamian women on the international stage of legal advocacy and judicial innovation.

The conference provides a unique opportunity for networking, professional development, and cross-cultural exchange, all aimed at strengthening the voice and visibility of women in the justice sector globally.

As women judges across the world continue to confront challenges ranging from gender bias to systemic inequality, the IAWJ Conference remains a beacon for solidarity, empowerment, and collective action. The presence of Bahamian jurists at this year’s conference highlights their vital role in shaping a more just, inclusive, and equitable legal landscape at home and abroad.