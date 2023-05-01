Bahamian wine and spirit industry bolstered by British High Commission

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Thursday, April 27, the British High Commissioner hosted Bahamian industry leaders from the wine and spirits industry.

Mixologists from Nassau’s best bars; managers from Ocean Club, Albany, Dilly Club, and the Art District Lounge; Bahamian rum producers John Watlings; officials from the Trade Commission; hospitality lecturers from the University of The Bahamas; and importers such as Liquid Courage, Jimmy’s Wine & Spirits, Commonwealth Brewery, Bristol Wines, and Young’s Wines, all joined the High Commission to discuss how the industry can work together to export Bahamian rum and spirits to the UK, and promote British gin, scotch, and wine in The Bahamas.

The British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley said: “As High Commissioner my aim is to bring Britain and The Bahamas closer together. This year we are actively supporting the British and Bahamian economies with the promotion, distribution, and education of quality and responsible wine and spirits in both countries – enjoyed in both countries and a readily exportable product that will support local jobs.

“I am very proud of the British wine and spirits industry: English gin and Scottish whisky are already world-renowned, but far fewer people know about English wine – now regularly awarded as the finest sparkling wine and white wines in the world. At the Residence we always serve the English champagne, “Camel Valley”, which has the Royal Warrant from King Charles and beats Bollinger in blind tastings – and if it is good enough for the King it is a pleasure to serve it to the guests of the High Commission!

“And I am very proud of the Bahamian producers too – and we are actively working behind the scenes with The Bahamas Trade Commission to see them exporting to the UK soon,” said the High Commissioner.

This is the first event since the UK High Commission secured the services of Steve Boon, President of Wine and Spirits Guys, to support The Bahama’s ambition to increase exports of Bahamian-produced alcohol to the UK. The British High Commission says it is actively supporting three Bahamian rum exporters to access the UK market, expressing its pleasure that John Watling’s rum will be the drink served at the UK House of Lords on Wednesday 3 May, at an official event with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas and dignitaries from the UK.

In March, the UK also organized an industry event with the Bahamian Chamber of Commerce (BCCEC) about how to export to the UK, with over 50 exporters attending.

In the year ahead the British High Commission has plans to continue supporting the promotion, distribution, education, and responsible consumption of British and Bahamian spirits: including at the International Food & Wine Festival with either an English champagne or Gin & Tonic stall, attendance at Jollification, and training and education opportunities for Bahamian mixologists and bar staff provided by the Court of Master Sommeliers, and Distilleries Guild in the UK.