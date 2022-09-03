Bahamian track athlete shot and killed in club parking lot brawl

Suspect in custody

MARSH HARBOUR, ABACO — Family members have identified the man shot and killed in a parking lot early this morning as Bahamian track and field sprinter and longtime national athlete Shavez Hart.

Hart was killed just days before his 30th birthday on September 6.

According to police, a group of men got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of a local nightclub in Mount Hope, North Abaco and one of the men left and returned with a firearm.

The gunman reportedly discharged the weapon shooting one of the men in the chest.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the incident was reported to police shortly after 2am.

“EMS attended the scene and found no signs of life,” she said.

“The victim was later transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. The suspect in this matter was later arrested and taken into police custody.

“Investigations are being continued,” she added.