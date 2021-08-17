Bahamian top performers in Maritime University land high-ranking jobs at sea with Royal Caribbean

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two Bahamians will set sail with Royal Caribbean International this month after graduating from the Caribbean Maritime University at the top of their class and landing high-ranking jobs with the popular cruise line.

Shante Pearson, 23, of Nassau, will board Grandeur of the Seas on August 14 to embark on her new career. Grand Bahamian Tre’von Ferguson, 27, departs on Ovation of the Seas in September. Both will serve as second officers on bridge watch, responsible for assisting with radio communications, safety, navigation, carrying out emergency orders, overseeing flag inventory, protocol and more.

For both Pearson and Ferguson, the voyage to the bridge has been a long one, but one they never lost hope of. And for both, fascination with the sea began at an early age.

“My dad, now a retired (Royal Bahamas) Defense Force officer, would allow me to accompany him when a ship was in the harbor and he’d explain everything to me,” said Pearson.

At CV Bethel Senior High School, she joined the after-school Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) and by graduation had been awarded Most Outstanding Bridge Cadet. At 17, she flew off to Africa to join a bulk carrier, where she was the only woman aboard in a crew of 23 men. Pearson earned a Royal Caribbean scholarship to the LJM Maritime Academy, where she flew through the tough courses like a lifetime sailor, earning another Royal Caribbean scholarship to the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU). She earned her certification, graduating as Valedictorian 2020 from CMU, and applied immediately for what she called her “dream career”.

Like Pearson, Ferguson’s story began early. His uncle was a fisherman who took young Ferguson with him for long summer fishing trips. In winter months, when Ferguson was in school, he’d live for the end-of-fishing-day stories his uncle would tell. His mother held a highly responsible position with the Freeport Container Port as a ship planner and young Ferguson became a familiar face around the office.

“At a very early age, I developed an understanding of the beauty and the dangers of the sea, so while attending St George’s High School in Freeport, I joined the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corp in my senior year to broaden my horizon in the maritime field,” he said.

At 17, Ferguson took off for university in Cuba to learn Spanish. As he completed the intensive course, LJM Maritime Academy was opening in what used to be the grounds and underwater observatory of Coral World in Nassau. Ferguson applied, was accepted and graduated near the top of his class. He stepped into the work aboard a container ship with the first three months of the job landing him back in Freeport. He then moved onto a bulk carrier. Ferguson apprenticed, studied for his officer of the watch certification and again, a mirror of Pearson, was a standout at CMU.

When Pearson and Ferguson set sail with Royal Caribbean, they will be among a quickly growing number of Bahamians joining the company. More than 300 locals, including managers of nearly every department or division, are employed by Royal Caribbean at its private island destination experience, PerfectDay at CocoCay in the Berry Islands.