Bahamian Tennis Phenom Commits to Temple University

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – Breakout tennis sensation Khai Rees has committed to Temple University, joining its NCAA Division I men’s tennis program in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rees, 17, is considered one of The Bahamas’ top tennis prospects, having represented the country on the international stage since the age of 10. Earlier this year, he became the youngest Bahamian to compete on the ATP Men’s Tennis Tour, appearing in several tournaments in Greece as part of the Heraklion Tour series.

Initially planning to take a gap year to focus on tournament play, Rees caught the attention of Temple’s director of tennis and head coach, Jeff Brandes, during summer competition. Following a campus visit last month, he opted to enroll early as a freshman.

“This is a major step for Khai’s career,” Brandes said. “He has tremendous potential, and we’re excited about the talent and energy he brings to our team.”

Rees is a graduate of Laurel Springs School in the United States, where he completed his high school education with top academic honors and a final semester GPA of 3.84. He previously attended St. Augustine’s College before relocating to pursue his tennis career abroad.

At Temple, Rees will study real estate at the Fox School of Business, a program nationally ranked for its academic strength. He will also train and compete at the university’s new 52,000-square-foot tennis complex, which features state-of-the-art Playsight technology and ESPN+ streaming capabilities.

Temple University, ranked among the nation’s top 50 institutions, is known for its strong academics and diverse student body. Rees’ signing marks another milestone in his burgeoning career as he takes his game to the American Athletic Conference.