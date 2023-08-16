Bahamian short film focused on the dangers of oil exploration receives award

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A short film written by Eleuetheran Deep Creek Middle School students has been awarded ‘best youth short documentary’ at the Atlanta Children’s Film Festival 2023.

The winning effort features the passionate voices of two students, Taryn McKinney-Lambert and Keion Sands, who wrote and narrated the short film entitled “My Island, My Future” which illustrates how The Bahamas depends on its oceans for survival.

The story surrounds a call to action made by ten-year-old Taryn in a letter to then-Prime Minister Hubert Minnis asking him to hold off on any future oil drilling in the country.

“I saw that we were starting to do oil drilling in The Bahamas and that is not a good idea. If a spill were to happen, which it will, that would just destroy everything” she said.



Keion Sands, age twelve spoke about the delicate marine ecosystems which would be directly impacted if an oil drilling accident occurs.

“We need to protect mangroves and coral reefs because they protect us from the waves,” he explained.

In the film, aerial shots of the island of Eleuthera, showcasing its lush greenery and coastal areas play over the voices of the two young environmental advocates. Shots of the narrators and other children interacting with the marine environment were also featured.

Well-acclaimed filmmaker and producer Kareem Mortimer says after the students approached him, he jumped at the opportunity to assist them with the passion project.

“I am happy to support the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers, and people with something to say in the best way I can,” Mortimer said.

“All the credit is deserving to young filmmakers that wanted to tell their story.

“It’s great that they are able to be recognized at a film festival where people may have never been to The Bahamas before.”

The film has been endorsed by Our Islands, Our Future, a coalition of local and international organizations that was established to support Bahamians who are passionate about protecting their heritage and their livelihoods from oil drilling, and who are calling for a permanent ban on oil drilling in The Bahamas.

The film can be viewed on YouTube.