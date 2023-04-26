Bahamian series “This is Paradise” takes center stage at Island House film festival

Nassau, Bahamas — The highly anticipated dramedy series “This is Paradise” premiered in a sold-out screening at The Island House Film Festival (TIHFF) on Sunday, April 16.

The event showcased the first two episodes of the six-episode series, created by award-winning Bahamian filmmaker Kareem Mortimer and more than 30 Bahamian creatives.

“Produced entirely by locals, ‘This is Paradise’ was filmed exclusively in Eleuthera, employed over 20 local crew members, and made a substantial economic investment into the Eleutheran economy,” according to Mortimer.

The series follows two polar opposite women who meet for the first time at a funeral and are shocked to discover they share a father and co-own an old island hotel he left to them both. The sisters, played by Julia Woolley Chatwin and Dana Deveaux, are conflicted about whether to keep or sell the hotel and embark on parallel journeys of self-discovery.

Speaking to the audience, Mortimer, who now resides in Los Angeles as a producer and director with Best Yet Entertainment, described the project as a “feat of Bahamian talent and excellence and a testament to the depth of talent in the country.”

He continued: “This project represents a significant milestone for the local film industry, and I hope that it will inspire more projects of this scale in the future. I am excited to share this story with audiences both locally and internationally and to showcase the beauty and diversity of the Bahamas.”

A team of writers from Nassau, Freeport, and the United States worked together virtually for eight weeks during the spring of 2021 to pen the show. Bahamian writers Kerel Pinder and Stephen Hanna, Creator Kareem Mortimer, and Producer Henrietta Cartwright-Edgecombe collaborated with international writer Timothy Papciak and Producer Julia Woolley Chatwin to develop the script.

“Filming This is Paradise on Eleuthera was both a challenge and a dream come true,” shared Woolley Chatwin. “As both the lead actress and Executive Producer, I had to balance the demands of the production while also immersing myself in the local culture and community. But the beauty of Eleuthera and the passion of our incredible team made every obstacle worth it.”

Filmed over 14 days, three Bahamian directors—Henrietta Cartwright-Edgecombe, Kareem Mortimer, and Lavado Stubbs—each directed two episodes.

“I am honored to have been a part of the creation of ‘This is Paradise’ and to have had the opportunity to direct two episodes of this groundbreaking series,” stated Stubbs.

“As a Bahamian filmmaker, it was a privilege to work alongside such a talented and diverse team of creatives to bring this story to life. I hope that this project will inspire more local productions of this scale and help to showcase the immense talent that exists within the Bahamian film industry.”

The cast includes Atlanta-based Bahamian actress Dana Deveaux; comedians Timico “Sawyerboy” Sawyer and Z’haneo “Sarge” Newbold; and actors Patrice Johnson, Tara Woodside, Christine Wilson, and D. Sean Nottage.

Producer Cartwright-Edgecombe shared: “This was an ambitious project to take on, and hopefully, with more funding, community support, and interest, we will see the television industry grow and more productions of this scale in the future.”

This is Paradise will be available for viewing in The Bahamas this fall. For more information about “This is Paradise,” visit the official website at thisisparadiseseries.com.