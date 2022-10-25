Bahamian receives lifetime achievement award from US President

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Andy Ingraham, Eleuthera native, has been bestowed the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by United States President Joe Biden.

It is the highest honor of community service from the President.

“The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us,” President Biden said in an official letter.

“I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I am proud to present you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of your passion for service to this great Nation.”

Ingraham is the President of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners and Developers (NABHOOD) and the Bahamian American Diaspora Association. Through NABHOOD he has helped African Americans and other minorities interested in owning and/or investing in hotels in the United States and the Caribbean. NABHOOD also helps minority suppliers who are interested in selling goods and services to the Hospitality Industry.

Ingraham is also President of Horizons Marketing Group, Intl. He remains well connected to The Bahamas, his land of birth, and has created countless initiatives for the advancement and empowerment of Bahamians.

President Biden’s letter continues: “By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face – solutions that we need now more than ever.

“We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all three.”

“On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.”