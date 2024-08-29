Bahamian-owned group to lead environmental development for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS – Royal Caribbean International has engaged SEV Consulting Group, a leading Bahamian-owned environmental consulting firm, to provide independent environmental monitoring for the construction and operation of the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island.

This partnership is part of Royal Caribbean’s commitment to uphold environmental standards while creating the 17-acre beachfront destination, set to open in late 2025.

In collaboration with Royal Caribbean, SEV Consulting Group is dedicated to ensuring that the development aligns with the company’s environmental commitments, as well as Bahamian and international regulations.

“Protecting and preserving the natural resources of Paradise Island is central to our vision for the Royal Beach Club,” said Philip Simon Jr., President and General Manager of Royal Beach Club and Royal Caribbean International Bahamas. “The island’s natural beauty has been affected by years of neglect, but with SEV Consulting Group’s partnership, we will restore its splendor. Our efforts will transform the western end of Paradise Island into a crown jewel of Nassau Harbour once again.”

SEV Consulting Group, active in The Bahamas since 2007, is currently overseeing the demolition phase and the government-mandated removal of over 1,600 non-native plants and trees to restore the island’s native habitat. As the project progresses, SEV and Royal Caribbean will continue to oversee the reconstruction, which will include small-scale buildings, pools, lounge areas, and docks.

The consulting firm will also ensure compliance with Royal Caribbean’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environmental Management Plan (EMP), which are mandatory for all developments in The Bahamas under the Environmental Planning and Protection Act (No. 40 of 2019). These documents identify potential environmental impacts and outline measures to mitigate or eliminate them.

“We are committed to safeguarding the island’s natural beauty,” said Stacey Moultrie, Vice President of Environmental Policy and Planning at SEV Consulting Group. “Our role is to ensure that construction and operations adhere to the Environmental Management Plan and Bahamian environmental laws, including the protection of marine turtle nesting sites and the removal of invasive species.”

SEV is conducting regular site visits and inspections in collaboration with Royal Caribbean, allowing for corrective actions to be taken as needed. The information gathered is submitted in monthly reports to The Bahamas’ Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP). During construction, SEV will have full-time monitors on-site.

SEV is also working closely with Stacy Lubin, Royal Caribbean’s Director of Environment and Sustainability for The Bahamas, and a seasoned expert in environmental conservation. Lubin collaborates with DEPP to ensure all environmental practices align with the Royal Beach Club’s environmental plan and Royal Caribbean’s six key commitments: zero waste-to-landfill, renewable energy, no dredging and no overwater cabanas, wastewater treatment, protection and enhancement of surrounding habitats, and ongoing environmental monitoring. This plan ensures the protection and restoration of native habitats, along with the careful removal of non-native species.

Royal Caribbean International’s dedication to local hiring, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development is evident in the Royal Beach Club project, which aims to become a premier destination that preserves the island’s natural environment and bolsters the local economy. As the first of the Royal Beach Club Collection, this project will feature Bahamian culture, food, and staff, and will include a unique public-private partnership where Bahamians can own up to 49 percent equity. The beach club will offer an array of experiences, from swim-up bars and private cabanas to island-style dining and two pristine beaches, blending the natural beauty of The Bahamas with Royal Caribbean’s signature touch.