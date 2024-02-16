Bahamian NBA star Buddy Hield receives his official appointment as Ambassador at Large for The Bahamas

February 16, 2024 Laurencia Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian NBA star Buddy Hield has been presented with his credentials, as the newly appointed Ambassador at Large, by Prime Minister Hon. Philip Edward Davis during a ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister this morning.

Ambassador Hield was drafted to the NBA in 2016 and since entering the league he has conducted a number of basketball camps in The Bahamas, particularly on Grand Bahama.

He joins NBA players Rick Fox and Olympian Chris Brown as the third Bahamian athlete to be appointed as an Ambassador at Large.

