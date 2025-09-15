Bahamian NBA Player Kai Jones Signs One-Year Deal with Anadolu Efes

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Bahamian basketball star Kai Jones has signed a one-year contract with Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes for the 2025–26 season, the team announced Monday.

During the 2024–25 NBA season, Jones appeared in 28 games with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging just over seven minutes per game with 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. After joining the Dallas Mavericks in March 2025, he played 12 games, averaging 22 minutes with 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

A graduate of the University of Texas, he was selected 19th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he gained his first professional experience. He also suited up for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, and later signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in March 2024 before joining the Delaware Blue Coats.