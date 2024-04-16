Bahamian NBA Center Kai Jones is elated for new career opportunity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian NBA Center Kai Jones, during a recent press conference, expressed his readiness to make the most out of his new opportunity as a recently signed member of the L.A Clippers.

Jones signed a multi-year deal with the team over the weekend just ahead of the playoff game.

Jones was drafted back in 2021 19th by the New York Knicks and immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets before being wavered in October 2023.

In March 2024 Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he only played for the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate.

The LA Clippers are 4th in the Western Conference; their next match is set for April 21st against the 5th-seed Dallas Mavericks.