Bahamian man shot dead in Ohio home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — American police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 21-year-old Bahamian man in Sidney, Ohio.

Clement Smith Jr was found lying in bed with a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday evening, according to reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Smith’s death, and extended condolences to his family and the Devils Point community in Cat Island, in a statement today.

According to reports, police said they believe Smith was targeted as the shots were fired through the window of his bedroom.

This is a developing story.