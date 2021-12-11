Bahamian life coach Eddi Russell launches essential self-care product line

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A new self-care company is hosting its first pop-up shop event, showcasing handcrafted products as an extension of broader life coaching and wellness service.

BaBoh Life – A Self Care Company represents the philanthropic pursuits of its owner and Creative Director Eddi Russell, a former photojournalist who turned to rehabilitation as a means to provide tangible healing to the communities he documented from behind his lens.

Self-care is a multifaceted and multi-sensory personal experience. These products were intentionally created to support each other and build on that experience. – BaBoh Creative Director Eddi Russell

“BaBoh represents a personal ethos that has guided me through some of the darkest but also most transformative periods of my life,” Russell said.

“When I began my journalism career, I had no idea my journey would ultimately lead me to occupational therapy, and even more so that I would be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This latest leap is so special to me because it feels as though I’m not only deepening my holistic practice but through my life coaching services, I’m able to guide others to their own self-actualization. It’s extremely rewarding.”

The pop-up event will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hillside House, #13 Cumberland Street, Nassau, Bahamas, from 12pm-6pm.

The products to be showcased will include original scented candles and diffusers, body butters, herbal salves, apparel, journals and gratitude beads that, when used in tandem, Russell said, create the perfect environment for a consistent practice of self-care.

“It’s all about creating a safe space for checking in with yourself so that you’re able to consistently self-check. Whether it’s spiritual, emotional, mental, physical, financial, environmental, psychological or relational, that internal assessment is the first step.

“I think it’s so important and necessary to effectively and honestly assess and decide which of the eight dimensions of self-care needs tending to.

“It’s all about wellness, and being and feeling well.”

Russell added: “The goal of BaBoh Life is to create a deeper sense of self-awareness within our clients so that they can actively work through whichever dimensions of self-care that they may have an issue with.

“We want to get our clients and the wider community to develop more self-awareness by taking note of their negative habits and experiences and to become unafraid to ask themselves the critical questions necessary to live the life they’ve always dreamed of.”