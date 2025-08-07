Bahamian Government Rejects Corruption Claim Against Ambassador Neymour

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is standing firmly behind veteran Bahamian diplomat Chet Neymour, rejecting claims that he is under investigation for corruption and misuse of funds at the Organization of American States (OAS).

The allegations, published this week by digital outlet Centra News, surfaced just days ahead of Neymour’s proposed appointment as Chief of Staff to newly elected OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin of Suriname.

In a statement released Thursday, the Ministry expressed its “fullest confidence” in Neymour, who has chaired the OAS Permanent Council and previously served as the organization’s Ombudsman.

“The Bahamas government wishes to assure the public, the staff of our various Embassies and Consulates, the International Organizations, and the community at large that we have the fullest confidence in Ambassador Chet Neymour and Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Albert Ramdin,” the statement read.

The Ministry swiftly responded, as the article accuses Neymour of being part of a pattern of nepotism and fiscal irresponsibility within Ramdin’s new administration. The OAS itself has strongly denied the report, calling it “a completely out-of-context and misrepresented reality.”

“The accusations are not based on accurate facts,” the OAS said in a statement, labeling the article a targeted smear campaign. “Unfortunately, misrepresentations and fake news have to be countered these days.”

The organization also clarified that no official investigation into Neymour exists, and no such probe has been acknowledged by OAS oversight bodies or international media.

Neymour’s formal appointment as Chief of Staff is expected to be brought before the OAS Permanent Council on August 6, though a procedural waiver is needed due to his current role as ambassador.